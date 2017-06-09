Are Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani selling their stake in Infosys?

New Delhi: Fresh on the heels of media reports that promoters of Wipro were selling stake which was later rebuffed, another news that has come to the fore is that of Infosys.

As per a report in the Times of India, Infosys promoters' group led by N R Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani may sell their stake in the company.

“The much-celebrated co-founders of Infosys are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75% stake in the company worth about Rs 28,000 crore,” a TOI report said.

The paper however said that Murthy has denied any such move while Nilekani offered no comments.

There had been a lot of buzz around some of the founders flagging concerns about governance lapses at Infosys and issues like hike in Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's compensation to $11 million and huge severance pay doled out to former executives, Rajiv Bansal and David Kennedy.

Infact Infosys founders Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani had written to the board early this year expressing their concerns over pay hike.