close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to repeal SBI Subsidiary Banks Act

Five associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank became part of State Bank of India (SBI) beginning April 1, catapulting the country's largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 18:15

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday introduced a bill to repeal SBI (Subsidiary Banks) Act and State Bank of Hyderabad Act following the merger of five associates with the parent SBI.

"After the acquisition of the subsidiary banks by SBI, the subsidiary banks have ceased to exist and, therefore, it is necessary to repeal the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959 and the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956," the statement of object and reasons of the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017 said.

Five associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank became part of State Bank of India (SBI) beginning April 1, catapulting the country's largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world.

The five associates that were merged are State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Patiala (SBP) and State Bank of Travancore (SBT).

Following the merger, the total customer base of SBI increased to 37 crore with a branch network of around 24,000 and nearly 59,000 ATMs across the country.

The merged entity began operation with a deposit base of more than Rs 26 lakh crore and advances level of Rs 18.50 lakh crore.

There are certain provisions in the State Bank of India Act, 1955, which apply to the subsidiary banks, the bill said.

"After the acquisition of all the subsidiary banks by the SBI, it is not necessary to retain such provisions in the State Bank of India Act, 1955. Therefore, certain amendments are necessary in the said Act in so far as they relate to the subsidiary banks. The amendments are consequential in nature," it said.

It further said the SBBJ, SBM, SBP and SBT were constituted under the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959 while the SBH was originally constituted as Hyderabad State Bank under the Hyderabad State Bank Act, 1350F and renamed as the State Bank of Hyderabad under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956.

The State Bank of Hyderabad and the State Bank of Patiala were wholly-owned by the State Bank of India (SBI). SBI had 90 percent shareholding in the State Bank of Mysore, 75.07 percent shareholding in the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and 79.09 percent shareholding in the State Bank of Travancore, it said.

TAGS

Finance Minister Arun JaitleySBI (Subsidiary Banks) ActState Bank of Hyderabad ActState Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017Bharatiya Mahila BankState Bank of India (SBI)State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ)State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH)State Bank of Mysore (SBM)State Bank of Patiala (SBP)State Bank of Travancore (SBT)

From Zee News

I-T dept detects Rs 19,000 crore black money in ICIJ, HSBC cases
Economy

I-T dept detects Rs 19,000 crore black money in ICIJ, HSBC...

Telecom stocks fall up to 3% after introduction of Jio phone
Markets

Telecom stocks fall up to 3% after introduction of Jio pho...

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Ambani
Companies

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Amban...

Now board Goa-Shirdi train from Chandigarh
Personal Finance

Now board Goa-Shirdi train from Chandigarh

Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads rally
Markets

Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads ra...

India considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley
Economy

India considering to change financial year to January-Decem...

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu
Technology

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet
Companies

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh
Companies

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video