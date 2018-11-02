हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q2 net profit jumps 83% to Rs 790 crore

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 432 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017-18, according to a statement by the bank.

Axis Bank Q2 net profit jumps 83% to Rs 790 crore

New Delhi: Private lender Axis Bank Friday reported a 83 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 790 crore for the quarter ending September on the back of healthily growth in core income and a decline in provisions for bad loans.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 432 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017-18, according to a statement by the bank.

Total income of the bank rose to Rs 15,959.37 crore during the second quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 13,820.62 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The net interest income grew by 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,542 crore as against Rs 2,208 crore, the bank said in a release.

The net non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.54 percent as on September 30, 2018 as against 3.12 percent a year ago same period. However, gross NPAs worsened to 5.96 percent of gross advances from 5.90 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were reduced to Rs 2,927.38 crore from Rs 3,140.41 crore parked for September quarter of 2017-18.

Axis Bank shares closed 1.26 percent up at Rs 609.95 on BSE.

Tags:
Axis BankAxis Bank Q2Axis bank net profitAxis Bank earning

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close