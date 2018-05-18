Bajaj Auto Q4 net up 36% at Rs 1,175 crore

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 36.32 percent to Rs 1,175.47 crore for March quarter, driven by robust sales across segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 862.25 crore during January-March, 2016-17.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,773.30 crore for the reported quarter as compared with Rs 5,212.83 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company sold a total of 10,45,378 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 7,87,627 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales stood at 8,56,389 units, up 22 percent from 7,01,017 units earlier.

For entire 2017-18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,218.95 crore, up 3.41 percent from Rs 4,079.49 crore in 2016-17.

Total revenue from operations for the year rose to Rs 25,563.26 crore as compared with Rs 23,088.03 crore in 2016-17.

During the year, the company sold a total of 40,06,791 units, up 33 percent from 36,65,950 units in 2016-17. Motorcycle sales stood at 33,69,334 units, up 5 percent from 32,19,932 units in 2016-17.

Bajaj Auto said it recorded its highest ever commercial vehicle volume of 3,69,637 units in the domestic market for 2017-18 , growth of 46 percent over 2016-17.

The company's board recommend a dividend of Rs 60 per share (600 percent ) subject to approval of shareholders.

Shares of the company were trading 1.13 percent down at Rs 2,787.35 per scrip on BSE.