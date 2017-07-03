close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bajaj Auto sales slide 23% to 2,44,878

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June declined 8 percent to 40,211 units compared to 43,671 units earlier. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 13:24
Bajaj Auto sales slide 23% to 2,44,878

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 23 percent decline in total sales in June at 2,44,878 units.

The company had sold 3,16,969 units in June 2016.

Its motorcycle sales also declined 25 percent to 2,04,667 units as against 2,73,298 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 4 percent during the month to 1,17,903 units from 1,23,252 units in the year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June declined 8 percent to 40,211 units compared to 43,671 units earlier. 

TAGS

New DelhiBajaj AutoBSE filingCommercial vehicles categoryBombay Stock ExchangeBajaj Auto's sales

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Not happy with state of affairs at rating agencies: Sebi chief
Markets

Not happy with state of affairs at rating agencies: Sebi ch...

Sebi chief flags concerns over corporate governance practices
Companies

Sebi chief flags concerns over corporate governance practic...

360-day advance rail booking period for foreigners
Personal Finance

360-day advance rail booking period for foreigners

NMCE, Indian Commodity Exchange to merge in 1st comex merger
Markets

NMCE, Indian Commodity Exchange to merge in 1st comex merge...

Petrol, diesel price on 3rd July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 3rd July 2017: Check out the rates...

Now you can buy Delhi Metro token, recharge smart card via app
Personal Finance

Now you can buy Delhi Metro token, recharge smart card via...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video