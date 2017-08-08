close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bajaj Auto, Triumph announce global partnership

Bajaj Auto and British niche bike maker Triumph on Tuesday announced a global partnership for design, development and distribution of mid-range motorcycles.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 13:37
Bajaj Auto, Triumph announce global partnership

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto and British niche bike maker Triumph on Tuesday announced a global partnership for design, development and distribution of mid-range motorcycles.

Under the partnership, the two companies are looking for collaboration in design and development technology, quality and cost competitiveness and worldwide distribution besides brand positioning and perception, they said in a statement.

"The objective of this non-equity partnership is to deliver a range of outstanding mid-range motorcycles benefiting from the collective strengths of both the companies," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor said in a joint statement.

This new global partnership will enable Triumph to significantly expand its global reach by entering new higher market volume segments, especially within the emerging markets across the world, they said.

On the other hand, Bajaj will gain access to Triumph brand and its motorcycles, enabling it to offer wider range of motorcycles within its domestic market and other international markets, the statement added.

"We hope to bring to bear upon global markets the individual strengths of the partners, including brand position and perception, design and development technology, quality and cost competitiveness and worldwide distribution," the joint statement added.

It, however, did not share further details, saying those will be shared in due course.

Currently, Bajaj Auto's product portfolio ranges from the entry-level 110 cc CT 100 to 373 cc bike Dominar, although it also sells other higher powered bikes through its partnership with Austrian bike maker KTM.

Triumph's portfolio includes high powered bikes such as the Rocket III, Speed Triple, Daytona 200, SuperSports Daytona 675R, Tiger 800 and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family, among others.

The two companies said they were looking to enter new market segments and reach "a whole new group of motorcyclists across the world" through their partnership.

 

TAGS

Bajaj AutoTriumph motorcyclesRajiv BajajTriumph Motorcycles CEONick Bloor

From Zee News

Companies

Bridgestone to invest $304 million over 5 years to expand I...

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores
Companies

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores

Google CEO slams memo on gender as employee reportedly fired
International Business

Google CEO slams memo on gender as employee reportedly fire...

Airtel sells 6.7 crore Bharti Infratel shares for Rs 2,570 crore
Companies

Airtel sells 6.7 crore Bharti Infratel shares for Rs 2,570...

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown: Report
International Business

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown: Rep...

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown
International Business

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results
Companies

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results
Companies

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results

Companies

Government imposes trading curbs on suspected shell compani...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video