Bajaj Corp Q1 net rises 5.32% to Rs 54.97 crore

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Corp on Wednesday reported a 5.32 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 54.97 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 52.19 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review fell by 1.96 per cent to Rs 208.49 crore as against Rs 212.67 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Corp has several products in hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla. The company also acquired Nomarks brands in 2013.

Shares of the company were trading 2.79 percent higher at Rs 407.15 on BSE.