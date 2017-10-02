close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months

The Reserve Bank of India's guidelines mandated the bank to get itself listed within three years from the commencement of banking operations. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:47
Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months

New Delhi: Private sector Bandhan Bank plans to open another 60 branches over the next six months as part of efforts to expand its presence across the country.

"Currently, we have 840 branches and by March it should increase to 900 across the country," Bandhan Bank Managing Director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh told PTI.

As a result of this, he said, the bank would also add 2,000 people to the workforce.

Meanwhile, the bank has appointed five merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase to manage, for its initial public offer (IPO).

"We have recently appointed five merchant bankers and the process of IPO has just started. We are not looking to go public this fiscal but may be next fiscal," he said.

It should happen before August next year, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India's guidelines mandated the bank to get itself listed within three years from the commencement of banking operations. The bank started its operations in August 2015.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 26 per cent as on June 30.

TAGS

Bandhan BankBandhan Bank branchesRBIIPOBandhan Bank banking operationsBandhan bank capital adequacy ratio

From Zee News

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC&#039;s deepest gas find
Companies

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC's deepest gas find

FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September
Markets

FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant
Automobiles

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant

Office space leasing feels demand pinch, falls 7% in Jan-Sep
Real Estate

Office space leasing feels demand pinch, falls 7% in Jan-Se...

IPOs raise record Rs 27,000 crore in Apr-Sep this year
Markets

IPOs raise record Rs 27,000 crore in Apr-Sep this year

Govt expects RBI to cut rate amid slowdown
Economy

Govt expects RBI to cut rate amid slowdown

GDP to hit $6 trillion by 2027 on digital leap: Morgan Stanley
Economy

GDP to hit $6 trillion by 2027 on digital leap: Morgan Stan...

RCom calls off merger with Aircel due to &#039;regulatory&#039; hurdles
Companies

RCom calls off merger with Aircel due to 'regulatory...

Festive season, fresh model launches put September auto sales higher
Automobiles

Festive season, fresh model launches put September auto sal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video