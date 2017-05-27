close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore by end-FY18

Public sector Bank of Baroda will raise up to Rs 9,000 crore by tapping investors both from India and overseas markets by the end of the current fiscal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:29
Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore by end-FY18

New Delhi: Public sector Bank of Baroda will raise up to Rs 9,000 crore by tapping investors both from India and overseas markets by the end of the current fiscal.

The board of directors, at a meeting held on Saturday, approved raising the amount, the bank said.

The additional capital raising plan up to Rs 9,000 crore by March 31, 2018 comprises Rs 6,000 crore through equity capital by various modes in suitable stages, the bank said in a regulatory filing today.

Another Rs 3,000 crore will be raised "by way of additional tier-I capital instruments, issued in India/overseas in suitable tranches", it added.

The fundraising approval by the board is subject to regulatory approvals.

TAGS

Bank of BarodaBank of Baroda investorsBank of Baroda capitalindian marketBank of Baroda directors

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Weekly Review: Rupee bounce-back from a near one-month low against dollar
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee bounce-back from a near one-month low...

DLF's net debt up by Rs 700 crore in January-March at...
Economy

DLF's net debt up by Rs 700 crore in January-March at...

Nagaland Assembly passes State GST Bill
Economy

Nagaland Assembly passes State GST Bill

GST Bill passed in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Economy

GST Bill passed in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Weekly Review: Markets zooms to 31,000 milestone during the week, up 563 points
Markets

Weekly Review: Markets zooms to 31,000 milestone during the...

Silver extends gains on global cues, gold steady
Bullion

Silver extends gains on global cues, gold steady

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video