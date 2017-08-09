Bank of India swings to first-quarter profit, bad loans fall

Bank of India , the country`s sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

Net profit was 877.1 million rupees ($13.76 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 153.8 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.05 percent at end-June from 13.22 percent at March-end and 13.38 percent at end-June last year.

Bank of India shares jumped more than 5 percent after the results.