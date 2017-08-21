close
Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be affected

Most banks have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:51
Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be affected

New Delhi: Banking services may be hit on Tuesday as employee unions under the aegis of UFBU have threatened to go on strike against the government's proposed consolidation reforms.

Most banks have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

Operations at private lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to be normal except delay in cheque clearances.

Bank strike on August 22: All you need to know
Bank strike on August 22: All you need to know

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

"As the conciliation meeting before the Chief Labour Commissioner failed, unions are left with no other option but to go on strike. There was no assurance from the government and the management of banks," AIBOC General Secretary D T Franco said.

All attempts to hammer out solutions to the demands raised by the unions bore no fruit and hence, UFBU decided to proceed with the proposed strike on August 22, he said.

Other demands include no write-off policy for non- performing assets (NPAs) of corporate loans, declaring wilful default of loans as criminal offence and implementation of recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatchalam said.

With PTI Inputs

 

Bank strikebank strike on August 22bank strike on 22 august 2017Bank unions strikeBank employeesUFBUAll India Bank Officers' ConfederationICICIHDFC Bank

