close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Banking services maybe hit on Tuesday as banks stare at strike

Most banks have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 09:31
Banking services maybe hit on Tuesday as banks stare at strike

New Delhi: Banking services may be hit on Tuesday as employee unions under the aegis of UFBU have threatened to go on strike against the government's proposed consolidation reforms.

Most banks have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

Operations at private lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to be normal except delay in cheque clearances.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

"As the conciliation meeting before the Chief Labour Commissioner failed, unions are left with no other option but to go on strike. There was no assurance from the government and the management of banks," AIBOC General Secretary D T Franco said.

All attempts to hammer out solutions to the demands raised by the unions bore no fruit and hence, UFBU decided to proceed with the proposed strike on August 22, he said.

Other demands include no write-off policy for non- performing assets (NPAs) of corporate loans, declaring wilful default of loans as criminal offence and implementation of recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatchalam said.

With PTI Inputs

 

TAGS

Bank strikebank unionsUFBUAll India Bank Officers' ConfederationICICIHDFC Bank

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 21st August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 21st August 2017: Check out the rat...

Economy

PML rules: BSE seeks Aadhaar readiness report from members

Kotak 811 saving account goes beyond mobile app
Companies

Kotak 811 saving account goes beyond mobile app

GST to enable brand licensing industry to grow in India
Economy

GST to enable brand licensing industry to grow in India

Defaulters owe 27% of total amount to SBI alone, PNB next
Companies

Defaulters owe 27% of total amount to SBI alone, PNB next

Post note ban, separatists, Reds feel &#039;fund-starved&#039;: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Post note ban, separatists, Reds feel 'fund-starved...

Coal India seeks to limit wage outgo
Companies

Coal India seeks to limit wage outgo

Sebi to chart out long term cyber security plans for markets
Markets

Sebi to chart out long term cyber security plans for market...

Sikka saga: Institutions need to outlive founders, feel experts
Companies

Sikka saga: Institutions need to outlive founders, feel exp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video