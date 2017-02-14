Bankruptcy board invites public comments on draft regulations for voluntary liquidation

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Tuesday sought public comments on the draft regulations for voluntary liquidation.

The last date for public feedback is 8 March.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had set up four working groups to facilitate implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The working group-3 had a mandate to deliberate and submit its recommendations on rules and regulations and other related matters for the insolvency and liquidation process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

This working group had earlier developed draft regulations for corporate insolvency resolution and liquidation process.

Based on these drafts and after considering public comments on the same and following the due process, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Board) has notified

(a) the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (insolvency resolution process for corporate persons) Regulations, 2016 and

(b) the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (liquidation process) Regulations, 2016.

This working group has now submitted draft regulations for voluntary liquidation of corporate persons.

A corporate person who has not committed any default may initiate voluntary liquidation subject to certain conditions.