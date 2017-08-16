close
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Wednesday declared that their nationwide strike call for August 22 stands as the talks with the Indian Banks` Association (IBA) in Mumbai have failed.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 19:19
Bank employees to go ahead with August 22 nationwide strike

Chennai: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Wednesday declared that their nationwide strike call for August 22 stands as the talks with the Indian Banks` Association (IBA) in Mumbai have failed.

The Forum is an umbrella body of nine unions in the Indian banking sector.

The UFBU has given notice of a nationwide strike on August 22 to protest against reforms in the banking sector and other issues.

"Since nothing positive emerged (at the talks) on the issues raised by us, our call for strike on August 22 stands," C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees` Association (AIBEA), told IANS.

"The IBA requested to withdraw strike without any concrete solution to the demands. Hence the strike call stands," D. Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) said.

The Chief Labour Commissioner has called the Forum for a conciliatory meeting in New Delhi on August 18. 

