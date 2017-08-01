Be ready to pay more for petrol, diesel from today

New Delhi: As the oil marketing companies have come up with a decision to hike the dealer commission they shell out to fuel pump owners, customers must get ready to pay more for petrol and diesel.

The new commission rates will be effective from August 1.

The daily rates, in-line with international crude prices, will include increased commission of Rs 1 per litre for petrol and Rs 0.72 a litre for diesel today onwards.

At present the dealer commission is Rs 2.55 per litre for petrol and Rs 1.65 per litre for diesel.

The association of pump owners has been demanding a Rs 1 per litre hike for petrol and Rs 0.72 litre for diesel.