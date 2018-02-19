हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Being Human e-cycles now available on PaytmMall with Rs 5,000 cashback

The e-cycles, priced between the Rs 40,000 and Rs 57,000 claim to have a range of 30 kilometres and a top speed of 25 km/h.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 19, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Comments |
Being Human e-cycles now available on PaytmMall with Rs 5,000 cashback

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's electric bicycles under the Being Human Foundation brand is now available on PaytmMall. The e-cycles are available on PaytmMall with a cashback of  Rs 5,000.

Khan has tweeted:

Salman launched the e-cycles on World Environment Day on June 5 last year. His e-cycles are aimed at sustainable city development, with less emissions and noise.

It's part of his offerings under brand Being Human, under which he already has apparel and jewellery segments -- sales of which are used for education and healthcare of the underprivileged in India.

The e-cycles, priced between the Rs 40,000 and Rs 57,000 claim to have a range of 30 kilometres and a top speed of 25 km/h.

Targeted at cyclists of all age, these e-bicycles can be ridden with the help of the on board battery pack, a riding mode which can be initiated with the tap of a switch.

Tags:
Salman Khanelectric bicyclesBeing Human foundationBeing Human e-cyclesPaytmMall
Next
Story

India is the hot-spot of digital innovation: PM Narendra Modi

Trending