Bengaluru highest paying city; hardware, networking, IT highest paying industries: Study

The top five highest paid regions are Bengaluru, Mumbai, National Capital Region (includes New Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida), Hyderabad and Chennai.

New Delhi: Bengaluru emerged as the highest paying region, followed by the country’s commercial capital Mumbai and NCR, as per a study by Professional social network site LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has launched the "LinkedIn Salary" feature which that provides a detailed breakdown of salaries by job title and location. Previewing LinkedIn Salary in India, the tool has revealed highest paid regions and industries in India. Members with free accounts will need to input salary data to access the full experience of the tool along with in-depth salary information. Premium members can access this data without submitting their salary details.

The study also found that Hardware and Networking and Software and IT Services have emerged as the top two highest paying industries, with Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Finance rounding up the top five spots.

The tool indicates that some of the highest paying titles in the county, at present and based on current member submissions are Director of Engineering, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Vice President Sales, Senior Program Manager.

The study found that the gighest paid Industries are Hardware and Networking, Software and IT Services, Consumer Goods, Health Care, Finance, Corporate Services, Construction, Manufacturing, Real Estate and Media & Communications.

LinkedIn said that it is collecting salary data from members in India only since two months and the salary data analysis is representable in cities where LinkedIn has most members.

 

