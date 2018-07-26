हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel posts surprise first-quarter profit

The company had reported a profit of 3.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

Bharti Airtel posts surprise first-quarter profit

India`s Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a surprise first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by tax gains in the period.

Profit fell 73.5 percent to 973 million rupees ($14.17 million) for the quarter ended June 30, as a pricing war that has upended the telecoms sector continued to weigh on the mobile carrier.

The company had reported a profit of 3.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 3.08 billion rupees, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 9 percent to 200.80 billion rupees, the company said in a statement.

Tags:
Bharti AirtelAirtel Q1 profitAirtel earningAirtel net profit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close