Bharti Infratel's Q2 net drops 17%

New Delhi: Bharti Infratel`s net profit went down by 17 per cent for the July-September quarter of 2017-18, a company statement said on Monday.

The company has posted net profit of Rs 638 crore for the second quarter of 2017-18, compared to Rs 774 crore during the corresponding quarter a year back.

The company`s revenue grew by 11 per cent during the quarter. It has clocked revenue of Rs 3,648 crore for the second quarter of 2017-18, up from Rs 3,292 crore posted during the same quarter a year back.

"Indian telecom has embraced the data centric model and is emerging as the showcase of digital technology with operators rolling out 4G networks and India planning a leadership role on upcoming 5G technology and associated applications. Leading operators have announced enhanced investment plans towards improvising digital infrastructure," said Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel Ltd.

"The government`s Smart Cities programme presents additional opportunity to create infrastructure for sharing on a non-discriminatory basis. All of this is good for the sector at large," he said.