Billionaire then, penniless now: Watch what keeps Raymond's ex-tycoon going

New Delhi: Raymond's ex-tycoon Vijaypat Singhania's life is no less than a Bollywood movie's plot.

The man who built Raymond brick by brick was reduced to lead life on a hand-to-mouth existence due to his son Gautam's apathy.

However, life's hardships don't seem to dash the hopes of senior Singhania and his wife.

The couple are seen singing a song together from the movie Pyaasa. Sung by late Hemant Kumar, the song has a cult following. The rendition of this song by the couple is bound to inspire many, given the series of twists and turns the Raymond Patriarch has had to undergo in the last couple of years.

Watch the video.

Vijaypat Singhania and Gautam Singhania are at loggerheads over a property dispute.

Couple of months ago Singhania had moved the high court alleging that Gautam, who is now the chairperson and managing director of Raymond, is refusing to fully honour an arbitration award over a property dispute among the family members.

Raymond is yet to give him the possession of a duplex flat in the multi-storied JK House building in south Mumbai as per the award, Singhania had alleged.

As per a 2007 family agreement, Singhania, Gautam and the widow and two sons of Singhania's brother Ajaypat, are to get a duplex apartment each in JK House, which is a family property.

Singhania, in his petition, has alleged that Gautam is occupying a bigger area in JK House than he is entitled to. He has also said that Raymond failed to respond to his offers of payment to get possession of the duplex.

Meanwhile the court has suggested that the two try and resolve the property dispute between them amicably.