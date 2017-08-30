close
Bird Group says keen to buy Air India's ground handling unit

Bird Group handles ground services at several Indian airports and also operates hotels in the United Kingdom.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:19
Bird Group says keen to buy Air India&#039;s ground handling unit

New Delhi: India`s Bird Group on Wednesday said it is interested in buying state-owned Air India`s ground handling business and has expressed its intent to the civil aviation ministry, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bird Group, which handles ground services at several Indian airports and also operates hotels in the United Kingdom, is the second company to formally make a bid for a part of the loss-making carrier weeks after it was put up for sale.

Air IndiaBird GroupAir India ground handling unitBird Group ground service Air IndiaCivil Aviation MinistryUK airport ground service

