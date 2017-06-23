close
Birla Cellulose completes audit by Canopy, Rainforest Alliance

The Aditya Birla Group's umbrella brand Birla Cellulose is one of the first viscose staple fibre producers to complete the audit conducted by Canopy and the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization that is working to conserve biodiversity.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 18:02

This audit of Birla Cellulose's current supply chains confirms that the risk of sourcing wood from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources is low risk, which is an industry leading result, the company said in a release issued here.

This audit of Birla Cellulose's current supply chains confirms that the risk of sourcing wood from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources is low risk, which is an industry leading result, the company said in a release issued here.

"The verification audit confirms the sustainability and transparency of our certified wood and pulp sourcing," said Aditya Birla Group Business Director, Pulp and Fibre, Dilip Gaur said.

The audit used a risk-based approach and requires verifiable evidence that wood and pulp used by Birla Cellulose for the production of Birla Viscose, Birla Modal, Birla Spunshades and Birla Excel fulfills a robust verification framework and audit process that was developed by Canopy, an independent environmental nonprofit organization. 

 

TAGS

Birla CelluloseAditya Birla GroupRainforest allianceBusiness Director Dilip GaurBirla ModalCanopy.

