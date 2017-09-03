Birlas enter top league with $50-billion m-cap; Tatas still on top

New Delhi: The Aditya Birla group has entered the top valuation league with a market cap of over USD 50 billion post listing of financial services arm Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL), but Tatas remain on top with over USD 132 billion.

The combined market valuation of the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led listed companies stood at Rs 3,42,354.87 crore (USD 53.5 billion) at the end of Friday's trade.

Among various listed companies of the group, UltraTech Cement's valuation stood at Rs 1,10,097.70 crore at the end of Friday's trade while that of Grasim Industries was Rs 76,881.73 crore.

The newly-listed Aditya Birla Capital's market capitalisation was over Rs 55,000 crore, Hindalco (Rs 54,607.09 crore), Idea Cellular (Rs 32,064.91 crore), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (Rs 13,155.73 crore) and Aditya Birla Money (Rs 547.71 crore).

Among Indian conglomerates, the Tata group remains on the top in terms of total valuation of listed firms with about Rs 8,46,567 crore (USD 132.5 billion).

There are 29 publicly-listed Tata group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Teleservices and Titan.

The Tatas are followed by the HDFC group whose three listed companies have a combined market value of Rs 7,54,542.26 crore (USD 117 billion).

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group has a total market valuation of Rs 5,24,011.39 crore (USD 81.9 billion).

Meanwhile, shares of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) got listed on the bourses on Friday and later fell by 5 per cent to hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day.

The listing of ABCL is the culmination of the composite scheme of arrangement under which Aditya Birla Nuvo merged with Grasim Industries and the financial services undertaking was subsequently demerged into ABCL, the company had said in a statement.

Incidentally, not a single Birla group firm figures among the top 10 most valued individual companies of the country, where Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is on the top. Besides, two HDFC firms -- HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank -- are also in top 10.

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 43,438.38 crore in their market valuation last week.

RIL was the biggest gainer as its m-cap surged Rs 13,641.72 crore to Rs 5,23,344.72 crore.

The valuation of IOC soared Rs 9,760.37 crore to Rs 2,17,641.66 crore and that of HUL jumped Rs 7,956.01 crore to Rs 2,63,135.56 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India added Rs 6,366.34 crore to Rs 2,36,006.09 crore and ITC saw a gain of Rs 2,678.56 crore to Rs 3,45,433.49 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys moved up by Rs 1,745.7 crore to Rs 2,11,344.05 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 733.91 crore to Rs 4,55,388.27 crore.

HDFC added Rs 555.77 crore at Rs 2,80,317.57 crore in its valuation.

However, TCS' valuation slumped Rs 6,144.86 crore to Rs 4,71,527.32 crore and that of SBI was down by Rs 2,373.81 crore at Rs 2,39,712.04 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, IOC and Infosys.

Over the last week, both the Sensex and the Nifty surged 296.17 points, or 0.93 per cent, and 117.35 points, or 1.19 per cent, respectively.