BMW India sales volume jumps 11.5% in Jan-June at 4,589 units

Mumbai: The pre-GST discounts have boosted the volumes for the German luxury carmaker BMW by a healthy 11.5 percent in the January-June period at 4,589 units.

The 2017 first half volumes rose 11.5 percent to 4,589 units over the same period in the previous year, BMW India, the third largest luxury car maker, said in a statement.

Vikram Pawah, the recently appointed president of BMW Group India, said BMW is the fastest growing luxury car brand in the country but its primary goal is to grow the size of the luxury car market in India.

Earlier in the day, Mercedes Benz India, the leader with almost 45 percent of the pie in the luxury car market, reported 18 per cent growth in the April-June period with a volume of 3,521 units. These are the best-ever numbers of the German company here so far.

During the January-June period, the company sold a record 7,171 units, a growth of 8.7 percent over 6,597 units sold in the same period last year, Mercedes Benz said in a statement.

For the full-year 2016, BMW India had clipped at 14 percent at 7,861 units, while Mercedes sold over 13,231 units, a tad down from 13,502 units in 2015 when it toppled Audi to become the number 1 luxury car brand in the country.