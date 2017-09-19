close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Book opens for buyer seeking $312 million stake in India's Tata Motors

The purchase, which is being undertaken through a so-called reverse bookbuild method, is for up to 1.71 percent of Tata Motors, the term sheet showed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 14:13
Book opens for buyer seeking $312 million stake in India&#039;s Tata Motors

Mumbai: Citi is handling the process for a prospective buyer to acquire up to Rs 20 billion (USD 311.8 million) worth of shares in India`s Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

A source familiar with the transaction said the buyer was Tata Sons, the holding company behind the Tata conglomerate which owns nearly 35 percent of the vehicle maker through its affiliated companies and trusts.

The Tata Group has previously said it wants to consolidate its holdings in group companies.

According to the termsheet, the buyer is offering a maximum of Rs 421.56 apiece, or a 4 percent premium to the stock`s closing price on Monday. The purchase, which is being undertaken through a so-called reverse bookbuild method, is for up to 1.71 percent of Tata Motors, the term sheet showed.

Tata Sons, which last December bought a 1.73 percent in the company through a similar reverse bookbuild, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata SonsTataTata Motors share priceTata Motors shares

From Zee News

Mahindra and Ford join hands again, may expand electric base
Companies

Mahindra and Ford join hands again, may expand electric bas...

Markets

ICICI Lombard IPO oversubscribed 1.26 times

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas
International Business

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Director
International Business

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Directo...

Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan
Economy

Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan

Sensex, Nifty reverse early gains on profit booking
Markets

Sensex, Nifty reverse early gains on profit booking

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters&#039; issues post GST today
Economy

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters' issues p...

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the...

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus to economy
Economy

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video