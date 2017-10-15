Indians now spending more on breakfast, dining industry gets a boost

New Delhi: Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is fuelling growth for the Indian dining industry. According to a report titled 'Business Insights on Dining Industry' by American Express, total spending on the morning meal has increased by 56 percent in 2016 over 2015.

The report in a leading national daily says that breakfast meals are keeping the restaurants busy as more and more people are getting aware about their importance in the daily routine.

Not only omelettes other non-vegetarian options are also popular among the Indian masses.

The study quotes Bengaluru as an example to explain how growth rate in dining-spending was 67 percent for quick service restaurants (QSR) and take-aways in 2016 over the previous year, compared with 44 percent in Delhi-NCR and 63 percent in Mumbai.