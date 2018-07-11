हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSNL

BSNL launches first Internet telephony service in India

The service was launched by Communications Minister Manoj Sinha.

BSNL launches first Internet telephony service in India

New Delhi: State-owned BSNL on Wednesday launched India`s first Internet telephony service "Wings".

The service was launched by Communications Minister Manoj Sinha.

This service would allow customers to make and receive calls over the Internet from anywhere in India or abroad. 

"It will use a Mobile Numbering Scheme, and will need an SIP Client (soft app) to be downloaded and installed on a smart device (laptop, smartphone, tablet). It is expected to offer convenience to customers, and to open up additional revenue generation opportunities for BSNL," BSNL said in a statement.

Tags:
BSNLInternet Telephony

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close