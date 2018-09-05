हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance Jio

Catalysts Digital India needs: Reliance Jio completes two years

Mukesh Ambani’s telecom unit Reliance Jio, which was launched two years ago, has already emerged as a giant in the sector. In a statement released on the occasion of its second anniversary, Jio said that it had “triggered a digital revolution and put the power of data within the reach of every Indian”.

According to the statement released by the company, Jio network will soon cover 99% of India’s population. It further read, “Jio gave unlimited free calling with all of its tariff plans. The market rapidly moves towards data and consumer is the winner, once again.”

Since the launch of Reliance Jio, mobile data consumption in the country has gone up from 20 crore GB per month to nearly 370 crore GB per month. “Jio customers alone are consuming nearly 240 crore GB of that data. India moves from 155th in broadband penetration to 1st in the world in terms of mobile data consumption. Within months of its launch, Jio became World’s 1st and only Exabyte Telecom network with data transmitted over Jio’s network surpassing 100 crore GB per month,” the statement further read.

The company has claimed that while one GB of data was earlier available at a cost of Rs 250-Rs 10,000, after the launch of the latest entrant in the telecom sector it came down to less than Rs 15 per GB.

Here are the 12 highlights of the performance of Reliance Jio:

1. India’s largest and fastest growing wireless data subscriber base (215.3 million) 
2. 642 crore GB data consumption in Q2 with an average of 10.6 GB per user per month 
3. In Q2 Jio carried 76% of total industry 4G data traffic 
4. Highest voice consumption per sub in Q2 - 744 minutes per month per subscriber totalling to 44,871 crore minutes of VOLTE traffic
5. Largest high quality video consumption network with > 340 crore hours per month 
6. 15.4 hours of video consumption per user per month
7. Highest ARPU in the industry at ₹134.5 per month
8. Lowest call drop at 0.13% 
9. Average download speed at 18.6 Mbps 
10. Making fixed-line fiber broadband available at 1,100 cities 
11. Offering suite of digital applications - Zero Touch Postpaid plans, popular apps on JioPhone, IPL Play Along Game, Jio Interact among other initiatives 
12. Strong financial performance demonstrating robust business fundamentals

