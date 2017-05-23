close
Coal scam case: CBI files chargesheet against Naveen Jindal; court summons him

The CBI has chargesheeted the accused under criminal conspiracy and cheating sections of the Indian Penal Code.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:19
Coal scam case: CBI files chargesheet against Naveen Jindal; court summons him

New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were today summoned by a special court hered as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

TAGS

Central Bureau of InvestigationCBICBI chargesheetNaveen JindalUrtan North Coal BlockMadhya PradeshJindal Steel and Power Ltd

