CBI files fresh chargesheet against Chidambaram, Karti in Aircel-Maxis case

The investigative agency has accused Chidambaram of misusing power, alleging that he flouted norms to grant FIPB clearance to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a fresh chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Delhi Court against 18 accused, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, his son, Karti, and select government officials (serving and retired).In its new chargesheet, the CBI said that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance.

The Patiala House Court will take cognisance of the matter on July 31.

On July 10, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a detailed reply in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case and opposed Chidambaram`s anticipatory bail.In its statement, the ED said that they have come to a bonafide conclusion that under anticipatory bail, it will not be possible to reach the truth.Earlier, the Patiala House Court had extended interim protection granted to the father-son duo till August 7 in connection with the case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the FIPB to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals up to Rs 600 crore.Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport upon his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in the case.

