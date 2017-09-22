CBI justifies in SC lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday justified the issue of lookout circulars (LOCs) against Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

CBI told Supreme Court that decision to stop Karti from travelling abroad was taken as he was closing his foreign bank accounts. However, countering the the probe agency's standpoint, Karti Chidambaram's counsel told the apex court that he was abroad when the FIPB clearance was given.

The SC has adjourned the case for October 1st week.

On August 18, the apex court had asked Karti to appear before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters here for questioning in the case.

Prior to this, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the case.

The bench had given the probe agency the liberty to question Karti as many times it wanted and posted the CBI's plea, challenging the Madras High Court order staying the LOCs issued against him and others.

The FIR, lodged by the CBI on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister.