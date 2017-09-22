close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CBI justifies in SC lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram

Karti is alleged to have done irregularities in the FIPB clearance for INX media.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:35
CBI justifies in SC lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday justified the issue of lookout circulars (LOCs) against Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

CBI told Supreme Court that decision to stop Karti from travelling abroad was taken as he was closing his foreign bank accounts. However, countering the the probe agency's standpoint, Karti Chidambaram's counsel told the apex court that he was abroad when the FIPB clearance was given.

The SC has adjourned the case for October 1st week.

On August 18, the apex court had asked Karti to appear before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters here for questioning in the case.

Prior to this, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the case.

The bench had given the probe agency the liberty to question Karti as many times it wanted and posted the CBI's plea, challenging the Madras High Court order staying the LOCs issued against him and others.

The FIR, lodged by the CBI on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister.

 

TAGS

Central Bureau of InvestigationCBISupreme CourtKarti ChidambaramP ChidambaramKarti travelling abroad

From Zee News

Reliance Home Finance shares jump 5% in stock market debut
Markets

Reliance Home Finance shares jump 5% in stock market debut

Karti stopped from travelling abroad as he was closing his foreign bank a/cs: CBI tells SC
Companies

Karti stopped from travelling abroad as he was closing his...

Finance Ministry dispels concerns over high GST transition credit
Economy

Finance Ministry dispels concerns over high GST transition...

Looking at ways to ensure timely refund of taxes: Finance Ministry
Economy

Looking at ways to ensure timely refund of taxes: Finance M...

Shell companies clampdown: Sebi for forensic audit of 3 more firms
Companies

Shell companies clampdown: Sebi for forensic audit of 3 mor...

S&amp;P says downgraded China as credit growth still too fast
International Business

S&P says downgraded China as credit growth still too fa...

Economy

Stimulus package should focus on raising capex: C Rangaraja...

Lending rate cuts key to economic recovery: Report
Economy

Lending rate cuts key to economic recovery: Report

Companies

Dabur India joins hand with Amazon for ayurveda marketplace

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video