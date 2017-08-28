close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram's son Karti for second time

The CBI on Monday questioned former minister P Chidambaram's son Karti for the second time in a corruption case of alleged clearance given to a media group owned by Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani for bringing foreign funds into their venture, CBI sources said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:20
INX Media case: CBI questions Chidambaram&#039;s son Karti for second time

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned former minister P Chidambaram's son Karti for the second time in a corruption case of alleged clearance given to a media group owned by Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani for bringing foreign funds into their venture, CBI sources said.

Karti arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 11.30am.

Three suspected associates of Karti --Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan and Mohanan Rakesh -- are also being questioned today in connection with the case, the sources said.

The agency is examining him in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The sources said a firm "indirectly controlled" by Karti received money from INX Media, run by the Mukerjeas, who are currently in jail, charged with the murder of Indrani's daughter.

The CBI had also questioned Karti on August 23.

P Chidambaram had earlier issued a strong statement in response to CBI's FIR against Karti, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

The FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.

TAGS

Karti ChidambaramP ChidambaramINX Media CaseINX Media corruption caseForeign Investment Promotion Board

From Zee News

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI Aayog
Economy

Reform labour laws to enhance ease of doing business: NITI...

Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant
Automobiles

Royal Enfield begins production at 3rd plant

EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 crore into AA+ rated corp bonds: Labour Minister
Personal Finance

EPFO to trim investments in AAA bonds; may pump Rs 3,000 cr...

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(Urban)
Real Estate

UP has got 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yoj...

ICEX launches world&#039;s first diamond futures contracts
Markets

ICEX launches world's first diamond futures contracts

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment
Gadgets

Micromax Canvas Infinity: Ups the ante in Rs 10,000 segment

Economy

GST will have positive impact on states' finances: Ind...

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh
Companies

IndiGo to look at GE engines for A320 neo planes: Ghosh

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy&#039;s in US
Companies

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy's in US

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video