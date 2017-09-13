CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis corruption case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Karti Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis corruption case on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier issued summons to Karti Chidambaram on July 5 in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The agency had then issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram to present himself in person or through an authorised representative and asked to submit personal financial documents and those related to a firm this week.

This was the first time then that a notice had been issued to Karti Chidambaram in the case which is being investigated since 2015.

The probe pertains to firms identified as Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited and Chess Management Services, where Karti Chidambaram had been a director, and a few others for alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency, along with the I-T department, had conducted search and seizure operations on the business premises of Chess Management Services in Chennai in the presence of Karti Chidambaram in December 2015.