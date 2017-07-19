close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case

The CBI on Wednesday issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in its ongoing probe against him in a corruption case, an official said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 19:44
CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in its ongoing probe against him in a corruption case, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its third notice to Karti, asked him to appear at its headquarters in south Delhi`s Lodhi Road on Friday. 

The agency wants to examine Karti in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was the Union Finance Minister. 

The agency had issued summons to Karti and four others for questioning on June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up. 

Karti, through his lawyer, had then informed the CBI that he needed more time to appear. 

The CBI on May 15 registered an FIR against Karti on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants, and criminal misconduct.

Karti is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it in getting FIPB clearance when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. 

The FIR does not mention the name of Chidambaram senior, though it says he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

Karti left for London two days after the CBI registered a case against him.

In May, the agency had conducted raids at the premises of Karti, Peter, and Indrani at 14 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi National Capital Region in connection with the case. 

TAGS

Karti ChidambaramFinance MinisterFIPBINX MediaCBIcorruption caseChidambaram

From Zee News

Fiat cuts prices of Jeep range by up to Rs 18 lakh
Automobiles

Fiat cuts prices of Jeep range by up to Rs 18 lakh

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: India to UK
Companies

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: Indi...

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC

ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya&#039;s case
Companies

ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liqu...

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement day
Personal Finance

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement...

Real Estate

RERA likely to impact performance of developers in FY18: IC...

International Business

Apple offers discounts to promote Apple Pay in China

Google introduces recruiting app &#039;&#039;Hire&#039;&#039; for businesses
International Business

Google introduces recruiting app ''Hire'...

PropUrban ventures into &#039;&#039;Property and Rental Management&#039;&#039; services
Real Estate

PropUrban ventures into ''Property and Rental Man...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video