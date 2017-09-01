close
CCL chief Gopal Singh interim CMD of Coal India

Singh succeeds Sutirtha Bhattacharya, who retired on Thursday, the state-owned Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 18:02

New Delhi: Central Coalfields Ltd chief Gopal Singh has been given the additional charge of CMD of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner said on Friday.

Singh succeeds Sutirtha Bhattacharya, who retired on Thursday, the state-owned Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

"Sutirtha Bhattacharya, CMD, CIL, on attaining superannuation has relinquished the charge of CMD wef August 31, 2017," the filing stated.

"The Ministry of Coal... Has entrusted the additional charge of CMD CIL to Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL (Central Coalfields Ltd), with immediate effect and until regular appointment is made. He has taken charge with effect from September 1, 2017," the company added.

CCL is a subsidiary of Coal India.

The government had yesterday said it was examining a proposal to set up a committee for selection of chairman-cum- managing director of CIL.

"I am looking at creating a search cum selection committee and have sent in a proposal... To look at newer candidates or assess the suitability of the candidate," Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had said.

Government head-hunter PESB has earlier suggested that the Centre may choose an appropriate course of action for selection of CMD for Coal India as it did not find any of the six candidates interviewed as fit for the top post.

Central Coalfields LtdGopal SinghGopal Singh interim CMDCCL CMDSutirtha BhattacharyaCoal India

