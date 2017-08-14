Centre moves SC against Madras HC's stay on look out circular against Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a fresh plea of the Centre against Madras High Court order staying its look-out circular against Karti Chidambaram in a corruption case filed by CBI.

The Madras High Court, on August 10, had stayed the look out circulars issued against former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti and four others by the Centre under the Passport Act over a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Justice M Duraiswamy had granted the interim stay when petitions filed by Karti and others seeking to quash the circulars came up for hearing and directed the central government to file its counter by September 4.

Others who got the interim relief are Karti's associates C B N Reddy, Ravi Viswanathan, Mohanan Rajesh and S Baskar Raman.

The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Home Ministry had issued the circulars against Karti on June 16 last and against the four others on July 18.

In his petition, Karti has contended that the look out circular was part of the central government's "political vendetta" and issued "arbitrarily" and without jurisdiction to prevent him from travelling abroad. He also said he had responded to the summonses issued by the CBI in connection with the case and there was "no absolute cause of action" for issuance of the circular.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Karti's father was the finance minister in 2007.

Opposing Karti's plea, the Centre had told the court that after the experience of liquor baron Vijay Mallya leaving India, it has become imperative for it to issue the look out circular against him (Karti).