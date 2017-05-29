close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Chanda Kochhar draws Rs 6.09 crore remuneration in FY17'

ICICI Bank on Monday said its managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar has drawn Rs 6.09 crore as total remuneration in 2016-17.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 22:50
&#039;Chanda Kochhar draws Rs 6.09 crore remuneration in FY17&#039;

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Monday said its managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar has drawn Rs 6.09 crore as total remuneration in 2016-17.

However, total remuneration of Rs 7.84 crore, including Rs 2.2 crore as performance bonus, was due to her for the fiscal ended March 2017.

The performance bonus is paid to the top management after clearance from the regulator RBI and it is staggered over next few years.

"Remuneration comprises various components including basic salary, allowances and perquisite, PF, superannuation allowances, gratuity and performance bonus. Payment of performance bonus is deferred over a multi-year period," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

"So the total compensation paid to our MD and CEO in FY17 stood at Rs 6.09 crore not Rs 7.84 crore," it said.

According to latest annual report, the monthly basic salary for Kochhar will be within the range of Rs 1,350,000-Rs 2,600,000.

In her message, Kochhar said ICICI Bank is focused on capitalising on growth opportunities. At the same time, the bank is taking steps to address challenges in environment.

"Our large size, capital base, robust funding profile, extensive distribution network, diversified portfolio, presence across the financial services sector and leadership in technology, position us very well to leverage the growth opportunities across the economy," Kochhar said. 

TAGS

ICICI BankChanda Kochharperformance bonusRBIfinancial services

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Sebi to levy fee on P-Note issuance, bar speculative issuance
Markets

Sebi to levy fee on P-Note issuance, bar speculative issuan...

No plan to create bad bank to resolve NPAs: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

No plan to create bad bank to resolve NPAs: Arvind Panagari...

ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST
Companies

ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST

No hand baggage tagging at 6 more airports from June 1
Companies

No hand baggage tagging at 6 more airports from June 1

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank
Economy

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank

Revision of rates left to GST Council&#039;s discretion: CBEC Chief
Economy

Revision of rates left to GST Council's discretion: CB...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video