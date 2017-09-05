Chemical, fertiliser, pharma turnover at Rs 13.5 lakh crore

New Delhi: Fertiliser, pharmaceutical and chemical-petrochemical sectors have become a growth engine of Indian economy, clocking a combined turnover of Rs 13.5 lakh crore, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said on Tuesday.

Calling the chemicals and fertilisers ministry as the most "happening" portfolio in the Modi government, Kumar said the fertiliser sector is growing by 18.67 per cent, pharma by 13.5 per cent and chemical-petrochemicals by 11-12 per cent.

"These three sectors have become an important growth engine of Indian economy," Kumar told reporters here. "The turnover of fertilisers, chemicals-petrochemicals and pharma sectors is Rs 13.5 lakh crore. Crores of jobs are being created from this ministry."

He was speaking to the media after Rao Inderjit Singh took charge as Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

"Today, this ministry is the most happening portfolio in the Modi government," he said, adding that the achievements of this ministry were highlighted in the Prime Minister's Independence Day as well as President's speeches.

Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving two MoS, which he said would strengthen the work of this ministry.

Mansukh L Mandaviya is already an MoS in this ministry, which has three departments -- the Department of Fertilisers, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

Highlighting the achievements of the last three years, Kumar said prices of 1,100 medicines have been reduced and rates of cardiac stents as well as knee implants capped.

The government has opened 2,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to supply medicine at an affordable cost, he added.

In the fertiliser sector, he said the Centre has implemented 100 per cent neem-coated urea, ensured sufficient supply of urea and other nutrients, increased urea production, reduced prices of crop nutrients, introduced first stage of direct benefit transfer (DBT) and revival of five closed plants.