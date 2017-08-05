Chidambaram asks why six FIPB secretaries not named as accused

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday asked the government why it had not named six secretaries of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) if the 2007 clearance given to a media house for receiving foreign funds was wrong. The case involves his son Karti.

"If FIPB approval in a particular case was wrong, why does the CBI not name the six secretaries as accused? Is it because the six secretaries were persons of unimpeachable integrity," Chidambaram tweeted.

Though the Congress leader did not name the case but it was obvious that he was referring to a CBI probe into the FIPB approval given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius.

The CBI wants to question Karti in the case and has issued summons to him following allegations that a firm that was "indirectly controlled" by Chidambaram`s son received money from the media house.