close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based FlippAR App

In July, Gayle had invested an undisclosed amount in IONA Entertainment to bring one-stop entertainment to Indian sports fans, which includes state-of-the-art virtual gaming.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:25
Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based FlippAR App

Bengaluru: After a series of investments in businesses including startups, dashing West Indian opening batsman Chris Gayle has yet again made an investment by picking up a minority stake in city-based augmented reality venture FlippAR.

"The West Indian great Chris Gayle has picked up a minority stake in our venture.. Gayle will be endorsing the brand and initiate campaigns across the world," FlippAR Founder Vivek Jain told PTI here.

The agreement was signed four days ago with the help of Dinanath Ramnarine, who is very close to Gayle.

"Ramnarine was the man who backed Gayle in his standoff with the West Indies Cricket Board.. He is one of the most respected cricket administrators in West Indies," he said.

Ramnarine had taken up the cause of Gayle against WICB, who were unhappy with his comments in the media in 2011, and had him axed from the West Indies squad against India.

Replying to a query, he said the terms and modalities of the agreement were being worked out.

In July, Gayle had invested an undisclosed amount in IONA Entertainment to bring one-stop entertainment to Indian sports fans, which includes state-of-the-art virtual gaming.

Gayle has been investing in various business ventures including restaurant and real estate trade.

FlippAR has been providing Augmented Reality development services through its app for over two years and developing? mobile applications for over 3 years now, Jain said.

FlippAR, which is run by Movingup Products Private Limited and launched in January last, has a subscription-based revenue model, he said.

The startup raised Rs five lakh fund under a scheme initiated by Karnataka government this March, Jain said.

The startup also plans to raise funds from private investors for expanding its business in near future, he added.

Jain had previously co-founded IT services startup.

The startup, which is accelerated by France-based accelerator programme NUMA, has handful of clients, Jain said. 

TAGS

Chris GayleFlippARGayle minority shares in FlippARcricketer Chris Gayle

From Zee News

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falling
Markets

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falli...

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce arbitral award
Companies

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce...

ADB trims India growth forecast to 7% for current year
Economy

ADB trims India growth forecast to 7% for current year

Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2017: Check out the...

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit capital
Companies

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit cap...

Companies

Kandla Port rechristened as 'Deendayal Port'

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric stove
Companies

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric s...

Companies

Over 74,600 companies set up in first eight months of 2017

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world&#039;s top 10 regulators
Companies

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world's top 10 regul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video