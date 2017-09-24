CII seeks extension of time for filing GST returns

New Delhi: Industry chamber CII on Sunday sought extension of time by two months for filing of GST returns in view of difficulties being faced by businesses.

The GST Council has already extended the last date for filing final returns to October 10. CII has now requested for further extension to resolve certain system issues.

In view of difficulties of online filing, the industry body suggested that "the due dates for filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 should be deferred for another month or two".

The chamber also suggested that no penal action should be taken against the trade and industry by the revenue department in the initial six months of the GST launch.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on July 1.

It said that the GST Network (GSTN) system response should be enhanced to allow download, preview details, and take prints for reconciliation before submission.

The industry body also recommended that GSTR-3B should have provision for rounding off Input Tax Credit to nearest rupee.

"This will match output tax liability which is rounded off, and be accepted in the system," the chamber said.

For companies with turnover of over Rs 100 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-1 for July is?October 3 and for the rest, it is October?10.

Filing of GSTR-2 for July is to be done by October 31, and GSTR-3 by November 10.

Due dates for filing of returns for August are yet to be notified.

GSTR 3B is a simple return form introduced by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) for the month of July and August, following the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1.