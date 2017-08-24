close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani's return to Infosys: Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai

Pai also said all the co-founders would collectively take a decision on the return of Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and former CEO, to the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:55
Co-founders to decide on Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys: Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai

Hyderabad: Major investors in Infosys are in discussion with co-founder N R Narayanana Murthy on ways to manage the company in the future, said T V Mohandas Pai, a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the software giant.

Pai also said all the co-founders would collectively take a decision on the return of Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and former CEO, to the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm.

"The major investors are talking to Murthy to come to a conclusion on how the company has to be managed in the future," he told PTI.

The former CFO said he expects Infosys Chairman and Co-Chairman to step down in the next few days and a new Chairman and Board to be appointed.

"Many investors are asking for Nilekani to come back... Great demand for him to come back; the founders have to meet and decide; right now Murthy is not well," Pai said.

He said all the founders are "together".

On other co-founders not speaking in public on the developments at Infosys, he said, "They don't want to increase the public spectacle; no need for every body to speak. Murthy is their spokesperson. Everybody is together."

"Nilekani coming back (to Infosys) is good, he knows every body, he is approachable," Pai said.

He said because of the "abuse" of Murthy by the Board, all the employees are "angry and upset".

"They (Infosys employees) have gone and met the Co-Chairman and told him that it is not acceptable to abuse Murthy like that. Employees have been very strong in supporting Murthy and have been saying this abuse of Murthy by the Board should stop," Pai said.

"It's a sad thing that a great company is being torn apart by an ineffective Board," he said.

Pai said more and more people -- whether they are employees, or investors or others -- are coming to the conclusion that this Board has to go and a new one has to come.

"Nandan coming back as Chairman will be a good thing for the company and settle the issue once and for all," he added.

In a sudden move, Infosys' first non-founder CEO, Vishal Sikka, resigned last week citing slander by founders.

The Infosys board issued a stinging statement blaming Murthy for the CEO's resignation. Infosys has said it will find a CEO replacement latest by March 31, 2018.

On August 18, the day Sikka announced his resignation, investor advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) said it favoured Nilekani being brought back on the board as its non-executive chairman.

Nilekani, who was CEO of the company between 2002 and 2007, has so far refused to comment on the crisis Infosys is facing.

TAGS

Infosys crisisInfosysNarayanana MurthyMohandas PaiNandan NilekaniInfosys Employees

From Zee News

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here&#039;s a look at his profile
Companies

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here's a...

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasayee quits
Companies

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasay...

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms
Markets

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without a law: Arun Jaitley
Economy

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without...

Economy

India's economic success vital for global economy: UK...

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys employees write to Board
Companies

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys...

Companies

Govt tweaks UDAN scheme, focuses on NE states, other areas

Tata Power gets shareholders&#039; nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore via bonds
Companies

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 cr...

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video