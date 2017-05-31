close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketing wing

State-run miner Coal India has rechristened its sales and marketing wing as 'Marketing and Sales' department in order to give more stress on marketing of the fossil fuel.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 14:11
Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketing wing

New Delhi: State-run miner Coal India has rechristened its sales and marketing wing as 'Marketing and Sales' department in order to give more stress on marketing of the fossil fuel.

"The 'Sales & Marketing' wing of CIL and subsidiaries is renamed as 'Marketing & Sales' department," an official said.

The board of directors which met this month had advised that the 'Sales & Marketing' department of Coal India Ltd (CIL) should be renamed as 'Marketing & Sales Department', the official said.

"As such wherever the term 'Sales & Marketing' in short 'S&M' is mentioned in the Common Coal Cadre, manpower an other rules and regulations etc shall stand amended as 'Marketing & Sales' in short 'M&S'," the official said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by 2020.

TAGS

Coal IndiaCoal India Sales and marketing departmentCoal India LtdMarketing & sales departmentCoal India production

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC
Markets

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India
Economy

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs
Companies

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs

Deceptively quick, India&#039;s economy seen staying course as global pacesetter
Economy

Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course...

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore
Companies

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore

Sebi plans scheme for awareness on commodities derivatives
Markets

Sebi plans scheme for awareness on commodities derivatives

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video