Coal scam: SC sets up SIT to look into prima facie charges against ex-CBI chief Ranjit Sinha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set up SIT to look into prima facie charges against ex-CBI chief Ranjit Sinha's attempt to influence coal scam probe.

Former CBI special director M L Sharma-led panel has prima facie indicted Ranjit Sinha for scuttling coal scam probe.

The apex court further said that R S Cheema, Special Public Prosecutor in coal scam cases, will assist CBI Director, his team on legal issues in the matter.

The SIT will be headed by CBI Director and he can take assistance of two officers with court's permission.

The apex court-appointed panel was probing the alleged scuttling of probe into coal block allocation scam cases by Sinha, whose meetings with the accused persons were held as "completely inappropriate".

Earlier, the court had given the initial report of the Sharma committee to the Attorney General for his perusal, as the bench wanted his assistance after the panel had sought a direction for supply of documents relating to preliminary enquiry into some of the matters in which the probe was closed.

On December 7, 2015, the court had ordered handing over the original visitors' diary of the official residence of the former CBI director to the Sharma-led panel.

With PTI Inputs