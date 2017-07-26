close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Coca-Cola profit drops 60% on refranchising charge

Coca-Cola Co reported a 60.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 16:54
Coca-Cola profit drops 60% on refranchising charge

 Coca-Cola Co reported a 60.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola`s shareholders fell to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier. 

Revenue fell to $9.70 billion from $11.54 billion a year earlier, falling for the ninth straight quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and refranchising of bottling territories.

TAGS

Coca-Cola CoCoca-ColaCold beverageNorth AmericaCoca-Cola`s shareholders

From Zee News

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numbers
Economy

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numb...

Mumbai Metro launches India&#039;s first mobile ticketing system
Technology

Mumbai Metro launches India's first mobile ticketing s...

Telecom M&amp;As mean better spectrum utilisation, services: Government
Economy

Telecom M&As mean better spectrum utilisation, services...

Automobiles

Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine

Yes Bank shares jump over 6%, m-cap surges Rs 4,502 crore
Markets

Yes Bank shares jump over 6%, m-cap surges Rs 4,502 crore

Yes Bank Q1 Net jumps 32%; board approves stock split of 1:5
Companies

Yes Bank Q1 Net jumps 32%; board approves stock split of 1:...

Nifty hits closing record above 10,000, Sensex at fresh peak too
Markets

Nifty hits closing record above 10,000, Sensex at fresh pea...

GoAir appoints Anand Sahai as COO ahead of international ops
Companies

GoAir appoints Anand Sahai as COO ahead of international op...

CoS wants Niti Aayog to be nodal agency for e-vehicles: Government
Automobiles

CoS wants Niti Aayog to be nodal agency for e-vehicles: Gov...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video