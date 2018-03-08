Coca-Cola's first alcoholic drink: All you need to know

New Delhi: Coca-Cola has announced plans to launch an alcoholic drink for the first time in the company`s 125-year history – with an alcopop-style product in Japan.

The move comes amid a difficult time for the soda industry. In 2016, soda consumption in the US fell to a 30-year low as people started turning to healthier alternatives.

In order to cater to the health conscious younger consumers, Coca-Cola has been diversifying from fizzy drinks, including buying water and tea brands.

At the beginning of 2018, Coca-Cola announced that it would sell smaller bottles at higher prices rather than tinker with its famous recipe in order to conform to the new sugar tax that comes into effect in April.

Here's all you need to know about Coca-Cola's first alcoholic drink