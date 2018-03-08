हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coca-Cola's first alcoholic drink: All you need to know

The move comes amid a difficult time for the soda industry.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 08, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Coca-Cola has announced plans to launch an alcoholic drink for the first time in the company`s 125-year history – with an alcopop-style product in Japan.

The move comes amid a difficult time for the soda industry. In 2016, soda consumption in the US fell to a 30-year low as people started turning to healthier alternatives.

In order to cater to the health conscious younger consumers, Coca-Cola has been diversifying from fizzy drinks, including buying water and tea brands.

At the beginning of 2018, Coca-Cola announced that it would sell smaller bottles at higher prices rather than tinker with its famous recipe in order to conform to the new sugar tax that comes into effect in April.

Here's all you need to know about Coca-Cola's first alcoholic drink

  • The new offering will be in Japan`s growing "Chu-Hi" category of beverages.
     
  • Chu-Hi is a category of drinks that are usually made with shochu, which is typically distilled from rice, barley or sweet potatoes.
     
  • Shochu is different from sake, which is a rice wine.
     
  • The drink will be a canned one that includes alcohol. It will be made with a distilled beverage called shochu and sparkling water, plus some flavoring.
     
  • Chu-Hi drinks come in a range of flavors such as grape, strawberry, kiwi and white peach and sometimes replace shochu with vodka.
     
  • The drink, which usually has between three and nine percent alcohol will be marketed by leading Japanese beverage companies such as Asahi, Kirin and Takara, is especially popular with young consumers and women.
