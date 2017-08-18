Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools in 2017

New Delhi: Amidst a gloom in overall hiring numbers, leading domestic as well as international MNCs across industry verticals showed keen interest in this year's placement season in B-school campuses with Cognizant topping the list of top recruiters.

As per an exclusive Economic Times Top Recruiters Survey, Cognizant went past ICICI Bank and Deloitte to emerge as the “top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools”.

“10 of India’s biggest recruiters hired a total of 1,175 MBA students from 26 leading B-schools in 2017,” the ET survey found.

The survey that covers 10 recruiters at each of the 26 B-schools, found the numbers very dim in comparison to last year's hiring that went up to 1,543 while in 2015 there were 1,033 hires from 22 campuses.

Here is the list of top 10 biggest recruiters this year:

Cognizant

ICICI Bank

Deloitte

Capgemini

Wipro

Amazon

EY

HCL Technologies

Accenture

KPMG