close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools in 2017

Cognizant went past ICICI Bank and Deloitte to emerge as the top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:59
Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools in 2017

New Delhi: Amidst a gloom in overall hiring numbers, leading domestic as well as international MNCs across industry verticals showed keen interest in this year's placement season in B-school campuses with Cognizant topping the list of top recruiters.

As per an exclusive Economic Times Top Recruiters Survey, Cognizant went past ICICI Bank and Deloitte to emerge as the “top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools”.

“10 of India’s biggest recruiters hired a total of 1,175 MBA students from 26 leading B-schools in 2017,”  the ET survey found.

The survey that covers 10 recruiters at each of the 26 B-schools, found the numbers very dim in comparison to last year's hiring that went up to 1,543 while in 2015 there were 1,033 hires from 22 campuses.

Here is the list of top 10  biggest recruiters this year:

Cognizant

ICICI Bank

Deloitte

Capgemini

Wipro

Amazon

EY

HCL Technologies

Accenture

KPMG

 

TAGS

CognizantICICI BankDeloitteIndia’s top B-schoolsIndia’s top B-schools hiringIndia hiringBusiness School hiring

From Zee News

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at starting price of Rs 99,312
Automobiles

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at star...

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%
Personal Finance

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 million deal
Companies

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 mil...

Stocks lose tempo, but stay positive for 3rd day
Markets

Stocks lose tempo, but stay positive for 3rd day

Will sell my own house, pay everybody: Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra tells SC
Real Estate

Will sell my own house, pay everybody: Unitech MD Sanjay Ch...

Crackdown on shell companies: Sebi to take stock next month
Companies

Crackdown on shell companies: Sebi to take stock next month

CREDAI seeks PM&#039;s intervention for proper rollout of RERA
Real Estate

CREDAI seeks PM's intervention for proper rollout of R...

Narayana Murthy shares concern of CEA over lack of reliable job data
Companies

Narayana Murthy shares concern of CEA over lack of reliable...

Unfortunate that corruption was institutionalised, time for middlemen is over: PM Narendra Modi
Economy

Unfortunate that corruption was institutionalised, time for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video