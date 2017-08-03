close
Coming soon! Baba Ramdev's Patanjali branded clothes

The apparel line will initially be made available across 250 exclusive retail outlets with a sales target of Rs 5,000 crore for the first year.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:12
New Delhi: After making foray into food, medicines and domestic products, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is all set to venture into branded clothing line as well.

As per a report in the Mint, “Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is preparing to launch its swadeshi line of clothes for men, women and children” by April next year.

Patanjali, Reliance Jio among India's top 10 most influential brands
The apparel line will initially be made available across 250 exclusive retail outlets with a sales target of Rs 5,000 crore for the first year.

Patanjali branded clothes will also be sold at other apparel retailing outlets like Big Bazaar, Mint quoting Patanjali Ayurved spokesperson SK Tijarawala said.

Patanjali group will make a big venture in textile manufacturing sector and apart of traditional kurta-pajama, it will come out with foreign wears like jeans, Ramdev had said at the inaugural function of the two-day Global Investors' Summit in Indore last year.

Patanjali is looking at a two-fold jump in sales at over Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal as it plans to double its distribution network to 12,000 across the country.

Besides, the company is aspiring to further strengthen its presence and lead in most of the product categories.

The Haridwar-based FMCG firm had clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Baba RamdevPatanjali branded clothingBaba Ramdev clothing brandRamdev branded clothesPatanjali branded clothes

