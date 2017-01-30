Congress counter-questions govt on Vijay Mallya; who allowed him to escape, asks Chidambaram

New Dehli: Responding to the allegations from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) that it had helped Vijay Mally to secure loans for its financially sick Kingfisher Airlines as Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh said it did nothing against the law.

Addressing the media during the launch of 'State of the Economy', the former PM said he did nothing against the law of the land in relation of loans being granted to Vijay Mallya and his now-defunct Kingfisher Airline.

What I did was with full satisfaction of mine that we were not doing anything against law of the land, Singh said adding that it was a normal routine transaction and therefore the letter that's being talked about is nothing but an ordinary piece of letter.

Its an ordinary piece of letter which any Government in my position would have dealt with: Manmohan Singh on BJP allegations #VijayMallya — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

The BJP on Monday attacked the Congress party alleging that Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram pulled strings to ensure that tycoon Vijay Mallya's sick airline Kingfisher Airlines got loans despite weak financials.

The Congress also hit back the Modi government on Vijay Mallya with former FM Chidambaram questioning the centre as to who allowed the beleguared businessman to escape.

Stating that the letter produced was written in 2013, Chidambaram said it does not speak about loan.

I was not the Finance Minister when the loan was given, Chidambaram said.

He further questioned the government as to who allowed Vijay Mallya to be a Member of Parliament.