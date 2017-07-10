close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 09:58
Contempt of court case: SC to pronounce quantum of punishment against Vijay Mallya today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday is set to pronounce the quantum of sentence against liquor baron Vijay Mallya for contempt of court.     

The apex court in May had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for disobeying its orders by not disclosing full particulars of his assets and also violating the orders of Karnataka High Court by transferring USD 40 million received from British firm Diageo, to his three children.   

The court had also directed the Union Home Ministry to "secure and ensure" the presence of embattled businessman Vijay Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom, before it on July 10.

India had recently asked Britain to ensure early extradition of Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.    

The offence of contempt of court entails a maximum imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of upto Rs 2,000 or both.    

The apex court's order came on a plea by the consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which had said that Mallya had not disclosed full particulars of his assets and violated various judicial orders. 

In its verdict, the bench had noted that the orders passed by the apex court were "clear and unambiguous" and Mallya was called upon to make complete disclosure of his assets.    

